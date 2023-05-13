PIKABOSS
Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.
ImePIKABOSS
PoredakNo.896
Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržišni udio%
Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.00%
Količina u optjecaju420,690,000,000,000
Maksimalna količina420,690,000,000,000
Ukupna količina420,690,000,000,000
Stopa optjecaja1%
Datum izdavanja--
Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--
Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22
Najniža cijena0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13
Javni blockchainETH
Sektor
Društvene mreže
