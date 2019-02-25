FET

Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

ImeFET

PoredakNo.64

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio0.0003%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)3.40%

Količina u optjecaju2,372,920,568.5213914

Maksimalna količina2,719,493,897

Ukupna količina2,714,493,896.672

Stopa optjecaja0.8725%

Datum izdavanja2019-02-25 00:00:00

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana0.0867 USDT

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena3.474265080421965,2024-03-28

Najniža cijena0.00827034467596,2020-03-13

Javni blockchainETH

