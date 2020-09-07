ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

PoredakNo.244

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.30%

Količina u optjecaju9,492,101,453.863619

Maksimalna količina10,000,000,000

Ukupna količina9,999,999,999.999989

Stopa optjecaja0.9492%

Datum izdavanja2020-09-07 00:00:00

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.19750365,2021-08-06

Najniža cijena0.00133775,2021-07-20

Javni blockchainETH

Sektor

Društvene mreže

