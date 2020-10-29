WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

नामWOO

रैंकNo.317

मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0,00

पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेज मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0,00

मार्केट शेयर%

ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम/मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन (24 घंटे)0,52%

बाज़ार में उपलब्ध राशि1 905 073 607,037396

अधिकतम आपूर्ति2 205 073 607,037396

कुल आपूर्ति2 205 073 607,037396

सर्कुलेशन रेट0.8639%

जारी करने की तारीख2020-10-29 00:00:00

वह मूल्य जिस पर ऐसेट पहली बार जारी किया गया था0,02 USDT

अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

सबसे कम कीमत0,2020-10-29

पब्लिक ब्लॉकचेनETH

क्षेत्र

सोशल मीडिया

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceअस्वीकरण: डेटा cmc द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जाता है और उसे निवेश संबंधी सलाह नहीं मानना चाहिए.