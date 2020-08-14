SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

नामSAND

रैंकNo.101

मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेज मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

मार्केट शेयर0.0001%

ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम/मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन (24 घंटे)2.56%

बाज़ार में उपलब्ध राशि2,573,289,192.2233224

अधिकतम आपूर्ति0

कुल आपूर्ति3,000,000,000

सर्कुलेशन रेट%

जारी करने की तारीख2020-08-14 00:00:00

वह मूल्य जिस पर ऐसेट पहली बार जारी किया गया था--

अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

सबसे कम कीमत0.02893886,2020-11-04

पब्लिक ब्लॉकचेनETH

