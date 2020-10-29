WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

שֵׁםWOO

דירוגNo.319

שווי שוק$0.00

שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0.00

נתח שוק%

נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)0.55%

אספקת מחזור1,905,073,607.037396

מקסימום היצע2,205,073,607.037396

אספקה כוללת2,205,073,607.037396

שיעור מחזור0.8639%

תאריך הנפקה2020-10-29 00:00:00

המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה0.02 USDT

שיא כל הזמנים2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

המחיר הנמוך ביותר0,2020-10-29

בלוקצ'יין ציבוריETH

מגזר

מדיה חברתית

