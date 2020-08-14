SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
שֵׁםSAND
דירוגNo.101
שווי שוק$0.00
שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0.00
נתח שוק0.0001%
נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)2.28%
אספקת מחזור2,573,289,192.2233224
מקסימום היצע0
אספקה כוללת3,000,000,000
שיעור מחזור%
תאריך הנפקה2020-08-14 00:00:00
המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה--
שיא כל הזמנים8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
המחיר הנמוך ביותר0.02893886,2020-11-04
בלוקצ'יין ציבוריETH
