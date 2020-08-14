SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

שֵׁםSAND

דירוגNo.101

שווי שוק$0.00

שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0.00

נתח שוק0.0001%

נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)2.28%

אספקת מחזור2,573,289,192.2233224

מקסימום היצע0

אספקה כוללת3,000,000,000

שיעור מחזור%

תאריך הנפקה2020-08-14 00:00:00

המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה--

שיא כל הזמנים8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

המחיר הנמוך ביותר0.02893886,2020-11-04

בלוקצ'יין ציבוריETH

מבואThe Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

מגזר

מדיה חברתית

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceהצהרת סיכום: הנתונים נמסרו על ידי cmc ואינם מהווים ייעוץ השקעות.