MMUI

MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

שֵׁםMMUI

דירוגNo.738

שווי שוק$0.00

שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0.00

נתח שוק%

נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)0.07%

אספקת מחזור476,246,491

מקסימום היצע800,000,000

אספקה כוללת800,000,000

שיעור מחזור0.5953%

תאריך הנפקה--

המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה--

שיא כל הזמנים0.96302911550904,2021-09-20

המחיר הנמוך ביותר0.02990363044572816,2024-11-24

בלוקצ'יין ציבוריMMUI

מגזר

מדיה חברתית

