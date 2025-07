Informations sur Vameon (VON)

Vameon brings you a cutting-edge 3D mobile Action-RPG dEmpire of Vampire game powered by BNB Chain, blending AAA gameplay with instant onboarding, all within a decentralized Play-to-Earn NFT Metaverse. Players are fully immersed in an ecosystem where they can mint free NFT-characters and build their value through in-game progress, as well as earn crypto rewards, and enjoy the captivating gameplay.

Site officiel : https://vameon.com/ Livre blanc : https://vameon.com/docs/Vameon-Whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xa4c3497b57c8b6d510f3707a1e9694fd791f45fb