Informations sur DAOBASE (BEE)

DAOBase is an AI-powered DAO launcher and aggregator that enables anyone to easily create, govern, and grow decentralized communities. As the largest DAO aggregator and infrastructure layer in Web3, DAOBase has mapped over 170,000 DAOs and 6 million governance participants across 7 major blockchains. From token issuance and governance integration to real-time analytics and onchain reputation systems, DAOBase provides everything creators and communities need to build powerful, sustainable DAOs — all in one place.

Site officiel : https://daobase.ai Livre blanc : https://docs.daobase.ai/daobase Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x1f1bA52c445755C92caFFe7B608B87dCDAf9d825