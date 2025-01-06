Launchpool

Stakez pour gagner des tokens grâce aux projets en vedette

Cagnotte totale (USDT)
1,239,239
Nombre total de participants
89,361
Nombre de projets listés
15
EINSTEIN

EIN

Terminé
Total des airdrops
28,000,000 EIN
Période de l'événement
2025-08-04 18:00 - 2025-08-09 18:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner EIN airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
80.24%
Total des airdrops
14,000,000 EIN
Montant total staké
1,367,960 USDT
Participants
948

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner EIN airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
7.33%
Total des airdrops
7,000,000 EIN
Montant total staké
7,628,495 MX
Participants
5,771

Cagnotte de EIN

Stakez EIN pour gagner EIN airdrops

EINSTEIN
TAEG estimé
2,995.28%
Total des airdrops
7,000,000 EIN
Montant total staké
18,886,122 EIN
Participants
210
🔥 7,300,000,000 EIN : le minage est en pleine effervescence ! 🚀 TAEG de plus de 1,000 %
Participer maintenant
StablR USD

USDR

Terminé
Total des airdrops
70,000 USDT
Période de l'événement
2025-07-28 19:00 - 2025-08-01 19:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner USDT airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
207.08%
Total des airdrops
50,000 USDT
Montant total staké
1,781,074 USDT
Participants
1,141

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner USDT airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
7.18%
Total des airdrops
10,000 USDT
Montant total staké
6,794,231 MX
Participants
5,149

Cagnotte de USDR

Stakez USDR pour gagner USDT airdrops

StablR USD
TAEG estimé
125.34%
Total des airdrops
10,000 USDT
Montant total staké
710,609 USDR
Participants
697
StablR Euro

EURR

Terminé
Total des airdrops
70,000 USDT
Période de l'événement
2025-07-24 19:00 - 2025-07-28 19:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner USDT airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
265.30%
Total des airdrops
50,000 USDT
Montant total staké
1,273,366 USDT
Participants
906

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner USDT airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
7.38%
Total des airdrops
10,000 USDT
Montant total staké
7,043,910 MX
Participants
5,229

Cagnotte de EURR

Stakez EURR pour gagner USDT airdrops

StablR Euro
TAEG estimé
179.68%
Total des airdrops
10,000 USDT
Montant total staké
411,359 EURR
Participants
454
TRN

TRN

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
190,000 TRN
Période de l'événement
2025-07-15 19:00 - 2025-07-23 19:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner TRN airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
28.14%
Total des airdrops
95,000 TRN
Montant total staké
1,169,342 USDT
Participants
917

Cagnotte de TRN

Stakez TRN pour gagner TRN airdrops

TRN
TAEG estimé
1,884.61%
Total des airdrops
95,000 TRN
Montant total staké
336,984 TRN
Participants
702
EINSTEIN

EIN

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
42,500,000 EIN
Période de l'événement
2025-05-18 18:00 - 2025-07-17 18:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner EIN airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
113.39%
Total des airdrops
25,000,000 EIN
Montant total staké
1,784,617 USDT
Participants
1,868

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner EIN airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
8.80%
Total des airdrops
17,500,000 EIN
Montant total staké
8,019,955 MX
Participants
8,622
Bombie

BOMB

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
6,000,000 BOMB
Période de l'événement
2025-06-13 18:00 - 2025-06-16 18:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner BOMB airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
449.81%
Total des airdrops
4,000,000 BOMB
Montant total staké
1,085,194 USDT
Participants
730

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner BOMB airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
22.01%
Total des airdrops
2,000,000 BOMB
Montant total staké
4,399,152 MX
Participants
3,057
ICEBERG

ICEBERG

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
1,666,666,666 ICEBERG
Période de l'événement
2025-05-20 19:00 - 2025-05-25 19:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de ICEBERG

Stakez ICEBERG pour gagner ICEBERG airdrops

ICEBERG
TAEG estimé
8,488.44%
Total des airdrops
833,333,333 ICEBERG
Montant total staké
719,672,913 ICEBERG
Participants
240

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner ICEBERG airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
4.66%
Total des airdrops
833,333,333 ICEBERG
Montant total staké
3,625,514 MX
Participants
2,759
Shardeum

SHM

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
63,360 SHM
Période de l'événement
2025-05-02 19:00 - 2025-05-04 19:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner SHM airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
600.58%
Total des airdrops
31,680 SHM
Montant total staké
1,212,768 USDT
Participants
784

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner SHM airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
48.75%
Total des airdrops
31,680 SHM
Montant total staké
5,397,116 MX
Participants
4,137
Balance

EPT

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
4,560,000 EPT
Période de l'événement
2025-04-21 20:00 - 2025-04-24 18:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner EPT airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
221.06%
Total des airdrops
2,300,000 EPT
Montant total staké
1,955,829.733 USDT
Participants
1,204

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner EPT airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
14.02%
Total des airdrops
1,300,000 EPT
Montant total staké
5,462,085.851 MX
Participants
4,243

Cagnotte de EPT

Stakez EPT pour gagner EPT airdrops

Balance
TAEG estimé
624.27%
Total des airdrops
960,000 EPT
Montant total staké
18,864,827.814 EPT
Participants
393
Mantle

MNT

Terminé
Total des airdrops
240,000 MNT
Période de l'événement
2025-03-31 22:00 - 2025-04-04 18:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner MNT airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
134.91%
Total des airdrops
48,000 MNT
Montant total staké
2,757,307 USDT
Participants
1,730

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner MNT airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
34.49%
Total des airdrops
72,000 MNT
Montant total staké
5,277,174 MX
Participants
4,523

Cagnotte de MNT

Stakez MNT pour gagner MNT airdrops

Mantle
TAEG estimé
96.05%
Total des airdrops
120,000 MNT
Montant total staké
12,425,854 MNT
Participants
4,492
Kinto

KINTO

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
10,100 KINTO
Période de l'événement
2025-03-28 18:00 - 2025-03-31 18:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner KINTO airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
397.35%
Total des airdrops
5,100 KINTO
Montant total staké
2,661,559.62 USDT
Participants
1,702

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner KINTO airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
32.26%
Total des airdrops
3,000 KINTO
Montant total staké
6,137,476.29 MX
Participants
5,185

Cagnotte de KINTO

Stakez KINTO pour gagner KINTO airdrops

Kinto
TAEG estimé
3,934.48%
Total des airdrops
2,000 KINTO
Montant total staké
6,405.9 KINTO
Participants
1,993
Term Finance

TERM

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
120,000 TERM
Période de l'événement
2025-03-25 19:00 - 2025-03-27 19:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner TERM airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
539.01%
Total des airdrops
60,000 TERM
Montant total staké
1,028,610 USDT
Participants
819

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner TERM airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
27.00%
Total des airdrops
36,000 TERM
Montant total staké
4,354,948 MX
Participants
3,418

Cagnotte de TERM

Stakez TERM pour gagner TERM airdrops

Term Finance
TAEG estimé
5,661.41%
Total des airdrops
24,000 TERM
Montant total staké
78,459 TERM
Participants
1,531
Story

IP

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
60,000 IP
Période de l'événement
2025-02-12 18:00 - 2025-02-15 18:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner IP airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
185.52%
Total des airdrops
30,000 IP
Montant total staké
3,489,507 USDT
Participants
2,402

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner IP airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
19.55%
Total des airdrops
18,000 IP
Montant total staké
5,721,001 MX
Participants
4,981

Cagnotte de IP

Stakez IP pour gagner IP airdrops

Story
TAEG estimé
645.05%
Total des airdrops
12,000 IP
Montant total staké
221,807 IP
Participants
1,866
Aptos

APT

Terminé
Total des airdrops
30,500 APT
Période de l'événement
2025-01-23 18:00 - 2025-01-26 18:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner APT airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
260.38%
Total des airdrops
16,000 APT
Montant total staké
6,176,888 USDT
Participants
3,734

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner APT airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
58.36%
Total des airdrops
11,500 APT
Montant total staké
5,076,508 MX
Participants
3,901

Cagnotte de APT

Stakez APT pour gagner APT airdrops

Aptos
TAEG estimé
68.87%
Total des airdrops
3,000 APT
Montant total staké
525,987 APT
Participants
2,460
Xterio

XTER

Listing initial
Terminé
Total des airdrops
800,000 XTER
Période de l'événement
2025-01-06 18:00 - 2025-01-10 18:00
Exclusivement pour les nouveaux utilisateurs

Cagnotte de USDT

Stakez USDT pour gagner XTER airdrops

Tether
TAEG estimé
279.69%
Total des airdrops
400,000 XTER
Montant total staké
8,436,873 USDT
Participants
5,642

Cagnotte de MX

Stakez MX pour gagner XTER airdrops

MX Token
TAEG estimé
47.02%
Total des airdrops
240,000 XTER
Montant total staké
5,004,834 MX
Participants
3,627

Cagnotte de XTER

Stakez XTER pour gagner XTER airdrops

Xterio
TAEG estimé
1,335.95%
Total des airdrops
160,000 XTER
Montant total staké
1,008,963 XTER
Participants
2,698