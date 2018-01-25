ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieZIL

ClassementNo.190

Capitalisation boursière$0,00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0,00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0,11%

Offre en circulation19 491 668 750,768

Offre maximale21 000 000 000

Offre totale20 974 624 176,478

Taux de circulation0.9281%

Date d'émission2018-01-25 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0,0081 USDT

Sommet historique0.25629331,2021-05-06

Prix le plus bas0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Blockchain publiqueZIL

