XTER
Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieXTER
ClassementNo.993
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)6.80%
Offre en circulation140,126,272
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale1,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.1401%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.5443925194708389,2025-01-19
Prix le plus bas0.1005600901535943,2025-07-25
Blockchain publiqueNONE
IntroductionXterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.