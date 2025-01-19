XTER

Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieXTER

ClassementNo.993

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)6.80%

Offre en circulation140,126,272

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1401%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.5443925194708389,2025-01-19

Prix le plus bas0.1005600901535943,2025-07-25

Blockchain publiqueNONE

IntroductionXterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

