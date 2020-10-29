WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieWOO

ClassementNo.283

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.51%

Offre en circulation1,909,243,570.037396

Offre maximale0

Offre totale2,209,243,570.037396

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission2020-10-29 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.02 USDT

Sommet historique2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Prix le plus bas0,2020-10-29

Blockchain publiqueETH

