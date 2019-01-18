VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieVSYS
ClassementNo.2085
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%
Offre en circulation3,442,915,734
Offre maximale0
Offre totale5,451,523,147
Taux de circulation%
Date d'émission2019-01-18 00:00:00
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0265 USDT
Sommet historique0.297542300258,2019-07-29
Prix le plus bas0.0002447931117377,2025-06-06
Blockchain publiqueVSYS
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
