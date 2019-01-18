VSYS

V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieVSYS

ClassementNo.2085

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%

Offre en circulation3,442,915,734

Offre maximale0

Offre totale5,451,523,147

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission2019-01-18 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0265 USDT

Sommet historique0.297542300258,2019-07-29

Prix le plus bas0.0002447931117377,2025-06-06

Blockchain publiqueVSYS

