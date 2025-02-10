TRUU
$TRUU is the cornerstone of the Truth Network: a pioneering, decentralized network designed to provide fair, transparent, and verifiable outcomes for prediction markets. By enabling up to 50,000 nodes to collaboratively determine market results, $TRUU reduces the risk of collusion and establishes a trusted infrastructure layer underpinning these markets. Its robust token economy aligns incentives across a global community, encouraging honest participation and delivering a secure, equitable framework for resolving disputes.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieTRUU
ClassementNo.1132
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%
Offre en circulation12,148,792,291
Offre maximale100,000,000,000
Offre totale100,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.1214%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.004114185690751992,2025-05-25
Prix le plus bas0.000458630071505494,2025-02-10
Blockchain publiqueETH
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
