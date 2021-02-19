SWINGBY

Swingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSWINGBY

ClassementNo.2056

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation889,788,091.4323165

Offre maximale925,000,000

Offre totale889,788,091.4323165

Taux de circulation0.9619%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique1.13198303,2021-02-19

Prix le plus bas0.000070124516478627,2025-06-13

Blockchain publiqueETH

