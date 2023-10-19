SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSUI

ClassementNo.11

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0037%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)74.34%

Offre en circulation3,455,015,252.817221

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.3455%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Prix le plus bas0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Blockchain publiqueSUI

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

