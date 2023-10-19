SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieSUI
ClassementNo.11
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché0.0037%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)74.34%
Offre en circulation3,455,015,252.817221
Offre maximale10,000,000,000
Offre totale10,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.3455%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique5.351851996195496,2025-01-06
Prix le plus bas0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19
Blockchain publiqueSUI
IntroductionSui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.