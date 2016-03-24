STEEM

Steem is an open-source blockchain protocol capable of storing social information and distributing tokens based on a Proof-of-Brain algorithm. As a fast, heavily transacted blockchain, Steem’s blockchain protocol is capable of, and is currently powering, multiple user-facing applications including busy.org , d.tube, dlive.io, steemit.com, dsound.audio, and more.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSTEEM

ClassementNo.455

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.67%

Offre en circulation521,900,353.977

Offre maximale∞

Offre totale521,900,353.977

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission2016-03-24 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique8.574419975280762,2018-01-03

Prix le plus bas0.0691922977566719,2017-03-10

Blockchain publiqueSTEEM

IntroductionSteem is an open-source blockchain protocol capable of storing social information and distributing tokens based on a Proof-of-Brain algorithm. As a fast, heavily transacted blockchain, Steem’s blockchain protocol is capable of, and is currently powering, multiple user-facing applications including busy.org , d.tube, dlive.io, steemit.com, dsound.audio, and more.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.