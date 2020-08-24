SPA

Sperax Makes DeFi Services Accessible to All Built with our original blockchain design --- BDLS consensus protocol, Sperax offers a highperformance blockchain that is truly secure in the real internet environment compared with other top-ranked BFT consensus-based blockchains, such as Cosmos (Tendermint), Polkadot (GRANDPA), and Ethereum (Casper FFG). On top of Sperax blockchain consensus infrastructure, the Sperax Foundation issues a native multi-currency stablecoin sCOIN, the first among public blockchain ecosystems. It bridges the gap between Internet users and crypto-native applications. In Sperax, we believe that more people deserve to enjoy the benefits of blockchain-enabled Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. In January 2020, Sperax secured over 6M USD in seed funding round, with leading investors including Outlier Ventures, FBG Capital and Newstyle Capital. On March 18, 2020, Sperax launched its first public sale on Cobak, Korea’s largest cryptocurrency community, with a 200K USD allocation sold out in less than 20 minutes. SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSPA

ClassementNo.758

Capitalisation boursière$0,00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0,00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)46,04%

Offre en circulation2 048 202 287

Offre maximale5 000 000 000

Offre totale4 615 267 291,67

Taux de circulation0.4096%

Date d'émission2020-08-24 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.23986036772864047,2022-03-23

Prix le plus bas0.003287085606503908,2023-09-22

Blockchain publiqueETH

