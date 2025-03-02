SOSO

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSOSO

ClassementNo.510

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.12%

Offre en circulation115,133,243

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1151%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Prix le plus bas0.359832124129385,2025-06-08

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

