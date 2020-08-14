SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieSAND
ClassementNo.96
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché0.0002%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.14%
Offre en circulation2,573,289,190.2233224
Offre maximale0
Offre totale3,000,000,000
Taux de circulation%
Date d'émission2020-08-14 00:00:00
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
Prix le plus bas0.02893886,2020-11-04
Blockchain publiqueETH
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
