ROAM

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieROAM

ClassementNo.751

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)10.74%

Offre en circulation305,996,104.50224

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale997,249,881.834569

Taux de circulation0.3059%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.40935268299243394,2025-03-06

Prix le plus bas0.09209994121730981,2025-07-24

Blockchain publiqueSOL

