Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieRJV

ClassementNo.1671

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.13%

Offre en circulation565,833,103

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.5658%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20

Prix le plus bas0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11

Blockchain publiqueETH

