REDX

The REDX Project leverages Web3 technology to create innovative entertainment experiences and aims to build a sustainable global entertainment economy. With Tokyo Tower as the ground zero, REDX establishes a Web3 hub centered around RED° TOKYO TOWER, where fans, creators, content (IP), investors, and partners come together. Using REDX tokens as the core, we are expanding next-generation entertainment experiences to the world by integrating online and offline interactions.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieREDX

ClassementNo.842

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%

Offre en circulation3,972,072,517

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.3972%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.007301821126266444,2025-04-10

Prix le plus bas0.00460267857622436,2025-05-09

Blockchain publiqueTONCOIN

