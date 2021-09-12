RAY

Raydium (RAY) is an Automatic Market Maker built on Solana and Serum. Similar to Sushi, users can add assets to a liquidity pool. The difference is that assets in the liquidity pool are converted to limit orders and placed on the Serum orderbook for everyone to trade against. This has the advantages of:1) having a standard orderbook and trading interface; 2) having shared liquidity across the serum orderbook so that serum users can interact with the liquidity as well as Raydium users being able to take advantage of Serum's existing liquidity; 3) built on Solana, Raydium enables much faster transactions, significantly lower fees, and enhanced scalability Raydium is strived to be the go-to platform for new token projects launching on Solana, where users can access liquidity upon launch,with opportunities to immediately earn additional yield by providing liquidity to new pools.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieRAY

ClassementNo.93

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0002%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)27.62%

Offre en circulation267,482,955.377645

Offre maximale555,000,000

Offre totale554,998,354.661628

Taux de circulation0.4819%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique16.93301586,2021-09-12

Prix le plus bas0.13434154340043583,2022-12-29

Blockchain publiqueSOL

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

