RARI

Rarible, an NFT-based digital collection and trading platform, has launched the governance token RARI, through which users can mint, buy and sell digital collections without any coding skills. With the increase in the number of users of the platform and the expansion of the market, the future plans to transform to a fully decentralized autonomous organization. Therefore, the governance token will manage the development and decision-making of the platform. RARI allows the most active creators and collectors on Rarible to vote for any platform upgrade and participate in management and review. RARI is not sold on the platform and can only be obtained through active participation in the platform. The team calls this method "Marketplace Liquidity Mining" (Marketplace Liquidity Mining). More than half of the total supply of RARI tokens are reserved for sellers and buyers on the Rarible market. The team will obtain RARI through weekly distribution based on the user's weekly purchases and sales.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieRARI

ClassementNo.889

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.56%

Offre en circulation19,305,502.43692479

Offre maximale0

Offre totale25,000,000

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique63.5297647443624,2021-11-16

Prix le plus bas0.309504826433,2020-07-20

Blockchain publiqueETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_source