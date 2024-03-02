QUBIC

Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieQUBIC

ClassementNo.220

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation121,847,819,720,524

Offre maximale200,000,000,000,000

Offre totale152,306,148,385,767

Taux de circulation0.6092%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000012442382025341,2024-03-02

Prix le plus bas0.000000701200267208,2025-03-10

Blockchain publiqueQUBIC

