With Portuma, the project team have created a platform in the gaming industry with a global user base exceeding 3 billion, bringing together advertiser brands and game studios to enable the publication of non-disruptive ads to the gaming experience. Additionally, with Portuma Token, an earning model has been established where users playing games can earn Portuma tokens as they play. The Portuma Ecosystem, encompassing all of these, is designed as a structure that merges in-game advertising and in-game economy.
Nom de la cryptomonnaiePORTUMA
ClassementNo.2454
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation3,784,748,038
Offre maximale10,000,000,000
Offre totale9,864,463,555
Taux de circulation0.3784%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.00416911829486032,2022-06-01
Prix le plus bas0.000070342407221662,2025-04-08
Blockchain publiqueBSC
