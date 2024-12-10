PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

Nom de la cryptomonnaiePEAQ

ClassementNo.450

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.67%

Offre en circulation1,034,965,998.1435766

Offre maximale0

Offre totale4,300,030,002.7541685

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Prix le plus bas0.05928107887405021,2025-06-22

Blockchain publiquePEAQEVM

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

