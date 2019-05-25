PCX

ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

Nom de la cryptomonnaiePCX

ClassementNo.2260

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.07%

Offre en circulation12,505,374.7

Offre maximale21,000,000

Offre totale12,505,374.7

Taux de circulation0.5954%

Date d'émission2019-05-25 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Prix le plus bas0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Blockchain publiquePCX

