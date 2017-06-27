OMG

OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology for use in mainstream digital wallets, that enables real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services agnostically across jurisdictions and organizational silos, and across both fiat money and decentralized currencies. Designed to enable financial inclusion and disrupt existing institutions, access will be made available to everyone via the OmiseGO network and digital wallet framework, starting in Q4 2017.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieOMG

ClassementNo.801

Capitalisation boursière$0,00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0,00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)%2,92

Offre en circulation140.245.398,24513277

Offre maximale140.245.399

Offre totale140.245.398,24513277

Taux de circulation0.9999%

Date d'émission2017-06-27 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0,27 USDT

Sommet historique28.351900100708008,2018-01-08

Prix le plus bas0.1702379258498374,2025-04-07

Blockchain publiqueETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.