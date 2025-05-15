NXPC

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieNXPC

ClassementNo.237

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0001%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)16.39%

Offre en circulation190,086,208

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.19%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15

Prix le plus bas0.8685474562045794,2025-06-22

Blockchain publiqueAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionNXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.