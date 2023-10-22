NAVI

Atlas Navi is the first Drive to Earn navigation app that uses A.I. and the smartphone camera to avoid traffic by detecting road conditions (closures, road work, potholes), accidents, traffic in each lane, available parking spaces, police vehicles and rerouting drivers. It features licensed 3D NFT vehicles and a Drive to Earn mechanism rewarding users for each mile driven. Atlas Navi has reached 750,000 downloads on iOS and Android over the past 2 years, with over 150,000 daily active users driving over 5,000,000 MILEs per day. With mass adoption and great utility for the token, Atlas Navi is one of the fastest-growing WEB3 app, revolutionising the navigation app space with A.I. and DePin hardware devices.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieNAVI

ClassementNo.1255

Capitalisation boursière$0,00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0,00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0,24%

Offre en circulation161 706 684

Offre maximale300 000 000

Offre totale300 000 000

Taux de circulation0.539%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.5365511930513228,2024-03-21

Prix le plus bas0.014185779862416587,2023-10-22

Blockchain publiqueETH

