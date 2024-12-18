MNRY

Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieMNRY

ClassementNo.2208

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.37%

Offre en circulation189,372,131.5

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1893%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.21100218257573045,2024-12-18

Prix le plus bas0.003498995511314061,2025-07-25

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

