MNFT
MNFT, utility, and governance token granting our community the opportunity to benefit from the variety of upcoming token utilization and incentivize active participation in the MongolNFT marketplace, DAO, Streaming services, Gaming, DeFi projects.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieMNFT
ClassementNo.1947
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation142,323,745,596
Offre maximale400,000,000,000
Offre totale162,072,971,959.59134
Taux de circulation0.3558%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000290030640478054,2024-10-30
Prix le plus bas0.000002998725108824,2024-10-31
Blockchain publiqueETH
