MBL
【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieMBL
ClassementNo.610
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.02%
Offre en circulation18,639,887,214
Offre maximale30,000,000,000
Offre totale30,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.6213%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0012 USDT
Sommet historique0.04599472,2021-04-02
Prix le plus bas0.000767721148402,2020-03-13
Blockchain publiqueONT
Introduction【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.