MBL

【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieMBL

ClassementNo.610

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.02%

Offre en circulation18,639,887,214

Offre maximale30,000,000,000

Offre totale30,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.6213%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0012 USDT

Sommet historique0.04599472,2021-04-02

Prix le plus bas0.000767721148402,2020-03-13

Blockchain publiqueONT

