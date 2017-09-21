LINK

Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieLINK

ClassementNo.12

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0031%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)26.75%

Offre en circulation657,099,970.4527867

Offre maximale0

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission2017-09-21 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0914 USDT

Sommet historique52.87608912,2021-05-10

Prix le plus bas0.1262969970703125,2017-09-23

Blockchain publiqueETH

