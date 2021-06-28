KISHU
Launched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieKISHU
ClassementNo.1172
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation93,136,097,121,133,940
Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000,000,000
Offre totale96,702,938,412,730,850
Taux de circulation0.0931%
Date d'émission2021-06-28 00:00:00
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.00000002,2021-05-14
Prix le plus bas0,2021-05-07
Blockchain publiqueETH
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
