KISHU

Launched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieKISHU

ClassementNo.1172

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation93,136,097,121,133,940

Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000,000,000

Offre totale96,702,938,412,730,850

Taux de circulation0.0931%

Date d'émission2021-06-28 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.00000002,2021-05-14

Prix le plus bas0,2021-05-07

Blockchain publiqueETH

IntroductionLaunched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.