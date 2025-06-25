H

Humanity Protocol is a decentralized identity network designed to prove you're a real, unique human without compromising your privacy. Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, it enables anyone to verify their humanness through a simple palm scan, creating a secure, Sybil-resistant identity that works across the internet and in real life. Humanity Protocol is building the trust layer the internet was missing, proving humanity, without revealing identity.

ClassementNo.401

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.41%

Offre en circulation1,825,000,000

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1825%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.15748596182897467,2025-06-25

Prix le plus bas0.01799202366031281,2025-06-27

Blockchain publiqueETH

