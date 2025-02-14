HVLO
Hivello's mission is to radically simplify and open up DePIN mining to everyone. Hivello empowers users to access DePIN mining by aggregating DePIN networks into a hyper intelligent, super simple node application. Leveraging advanced AI (Hivello Intelligence) for mining reward optimization, Hivello ensures you're always mining the most profitable DePINs based on your hardware, location, and network conditions. This eliminates technical barriers, making it easy for anyone to participate and earn from decentralised infrastructure with zero up front fees.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieHVLO
ClassementNo.2305
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%
Offre en circulation1,084,253,186.586948
Offre maximale10,000,000,000
Offre totale9,986,367,747.506891
Taux de circulation0.1084%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.004391539586819382,2025-02-14
Prix le plus bas0.000326449368716657,2025-06-22
Blockchain publiqueSOL
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
