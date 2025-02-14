HVLO

Hivello's mission is to radically simplify and open up DePIN mining to everyone. Hivello empowers users to access DePIN mining by aggregating DePIN networks into a hyper intelligent, super simple node application. Leveraging advanced AI (Hivello Intelligence) for mining reward optimization, Hivello ensures you're always mining the most profitable DePINs based on your hardware, location, and network conditions. This eliminates technical barriers, making it easy for anyone to participate and earn from decentralised infrastructure with zero up front fees.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieHVLO

ClassementNo.2305

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%

Offre en circulation1,084,253,186.586948

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale9,986,367,747.506891

Taux de circulation0.1084%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.004391539586819382,2025-02-14

Prix le plus bas0.000326449368716657,2025-06-22

Blockchain publiqueSOL

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

