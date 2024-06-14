HOSKY

Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieHOSKY

ClassementNo.942

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation227,999,999,999,931

Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000,001

Offre totale1,000,000,000,000,001

Taux de circulation0.2279%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14

Prix le plus bas0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06

Blockchain publiqueADA

