Gala Games was founded with one goal in mind: to give power back to the gamers. Our mission is to enable freedom through play. To this end, we have embarked on one of the most ambitious development projects to date - the creation of the Gala Games Ecosystem. Founded by Eric Schiermeyer (the co-founder of Zynga and gaming legend), Wright Thurston (one of the first major miners in the cryptocurrency space and holder of multiple patents on blockchain technology), and Michael McCarthy (the Creative Director behind viral gaming hits such as Farmville 2), Gala Games is here to fundamentally redefine both the gaming and blockchain spaces. The first game released by Gala Games, Town Star, is a deceptively simple looking but incredibly deep farming simulation in which user builds a farm to compete in weekly competitions. At various places, NFTs can be used in the game to provide bonuses but are not required to play, have fun, or compete. Mirandus, the MMORPG/Adventure Simulator currently under development by Gala Games is working to completely redefine both the game development pipeline, as well as the gameplay model by putting the power in the hands of the players and giving them ultimate control over the in-game economy.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieGALA

ClassementNo.95

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0002%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.20%

Offre en circulation45,421,189,941.06685

Offre maximale50,000,000,000

Offre totale45,421,189,941.06685

Taux de circulation0.9084%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.8366854878441121,2021-11-26

Prix le plus bas0.00015101,2020-12-28

Blockchain publiqueETH

