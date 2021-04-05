FLOW

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFLOW

ClassementNo.103

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0001%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.68%

Offre en circulation1,597,822,121.1386778

Offre maximale

Offre totale1,597,822,121.1386778

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique46.16255049,2021-04-05

Prix le plus bas0.2915829371670184,2025-06-22

Blockchain publiqueFLOW

IntroductionFlow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
Rechercher
Favoris
FLOW/USDT
FLOW
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (FLOW)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
FLOW/USDT
FLOW
--
--‎--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (FLOW)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Info
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Service client en ligne
Loading...