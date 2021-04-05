FLOW

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFLOW

ClassementNo.103

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0001%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.68%

Offre en circulation1,597,822,121.1386778

Offre maximale∞

Offre totale1,597,822,121.1386778

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique46.16255049,2021-04-05

Prix le plus bas0.2915829371670184,2025-06-22

Blockchain publiqueFLOW

