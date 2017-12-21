ELF

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieELF

ClassementNo.256

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)3.05%

Offre en circulation775,619,831.4672638

Offre maximale0

Offre totale996,446,516.4955739

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission2017-12-21 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.099 USDT

Sommet historique2.7656800746917725,2018-01-07

Prix le plus bas0.0350131599961,2020-03-13

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

