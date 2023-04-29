EDU

The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieEDU

ClassementNo.535

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.37%

Offre en circulation410,715,985

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.4107%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique1.6841468160643183,2023-04-29

Prix le plus bas0.09420856728557322,2025-04-07

Blockchain publiqueBSC

