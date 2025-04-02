EDGE

Definitive is an advanced trading platform for on-chain tokens, enabling cross-chain asset trading with a full suite of order types—including market, limit, stop-loss, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) orders. Powered by intelligent routing technology, Definitive aggregates liquidity across 100+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and pools to guarantee users the best prices and maximum returns. Founded by former Coinbase trading leads and backed by top-tier investors in the industry, Definitive offers exclusive platform benefits through its utility token, $EDGE, which unlocks premium features when staked.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieEDGE

ClassementNo.730

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)8.44%

Offre en circulation203,024,680.07272866

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.203%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.23077022547345666,2025-07-24

Prix le plus bas0.027842638057250423,2025-04-02

Blockchain publiqueBASE

Clause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

