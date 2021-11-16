DMTR

Dimitra is an food and agricultural technology provider offering extensive artificial intelligence, real world asset investment through a NFT based system, agronomic advice for farmers, blockchain enabled traceability, regulatory risk assessments for EUDR, carbon monitoring and applications. Specific applications are Connected Farmer, Connected Coffee, Connected Cacao, Deforestation Compliance and Livestock Guru. All of these offer blockchain based services on Ethereum, Polygon, Hyperledger and others.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieDMTR

ClassementNo.1160

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.05%

Offre en circulation486,503,181.51344335

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale971,071,679

Taux de circulation0.4865%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique6.605485894378385,2021-11-16

Prix le plus bas0.002640306614176698,2022-12-28

Blockchain publiqueETH

