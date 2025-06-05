CUDIS
Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieCUDIS
ClassementNo.895
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)3.11%
Offre en circulation247,500,000
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale1,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.2475%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05
Prix le plus bas0.05002430866600899,2025-07-12
Blockchain publiqueSOL
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
