CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCUDIS

ClassementNo.895

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)3.11%

Offre en circulation247,500,000

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.2475%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Prix le plus bas0.05002430866600899,2025-07-12

Blockchain publiqueSOL

